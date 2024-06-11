Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

TROX has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tronox from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tronox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

TROX traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $19.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,527. Tronox has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average is $15.67.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Tronox's quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tronox by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,476,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,677,000 after buying an additional 41,481 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tronox by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,248,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,960,000 after purchasing an additional 597,663 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Tronox by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,185,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,583,000 after acquiring an additional 876,192 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Tronox by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,757,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,536,000 after purchasing an additional 126,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tronox by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,951,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,627,000 after acquiring an additional 127,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

