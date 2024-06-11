Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TROX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tronox from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Tronox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Tronox Price Performance

NYSE TROX opened at $19.51 on Friday. Tronox has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75, a PEG ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.62.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Tronox had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Tronox’s payout ratio is -22.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 260,833.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

