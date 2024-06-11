True Wealth Design LLC Buys 1,823 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at $2,104,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 8.4% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 184,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,904,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth about $14,919,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,533,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,399,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,960. The stock has a market cap of $122.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $55.72.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.52%. Analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.478 per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is presently 74.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

