True Wealth Design LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

True Wealth Design LLC trimmed its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Stock Performance

FFIV stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.61. The company had a trading volume of 321,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,043. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.16 and a twelve month high of $199.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.64. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

FFIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (down previously from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.12, for a total value of $94,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $142,568.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,385.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.12, for a total transaction of $94,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,260. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

