True Wealth Design LLC Has $807,000 Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

True Wealth Design LLC trimmed its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTE has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TTE traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,498,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,526. The firm has a market cap of $161.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.32. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $56.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 billion. On average, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TotalEnergies

In other TotalEnergies news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Articles

