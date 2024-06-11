True Wealth Design LLC Increases Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $218.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Affiliated Managers Group stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.24. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.22 and a fifty-two week high of $169.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.05.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.16. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $499.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

