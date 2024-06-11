True Wealth Design LLC Makes New $893,000 Investment in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 478.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFC traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,654,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,700. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $26.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.44%.

About Manulife Financial

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.