True Wealth Design LLC Sells 302 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

True Wealth Design LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 14,650.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in NetApp by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $862,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,496,330.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $862,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,496,330.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $89,730.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,095.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,871 shares of company stock worth $1,828,830. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetApp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NTAP

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP stock traded up $2.56 on Tuesday, hitting $125.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,850,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,537. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.71 and a twelve month high of $125.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.85.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the data storage provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 43.10%.

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.