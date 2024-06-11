TrueFi (TRU) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $216.95 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 11th. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $216.95 million and $68.41 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrueFi has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One TrueFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,141,937,272 tokens. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,141,937,271.6763873 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.21491169 USD and is down -10.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $79,624,084.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

