Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.70

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.70 and last traded at $20.35, with a volume of 156223 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TYRA has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average of $16.03.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.11. Research analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tyra Biosciences

In related news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $70,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 427,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,559,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,416,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180,155 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in Tyra Biosciences by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,661,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,444,000 after buying an additional 1,921,599 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,712,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 899,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,757,000 after buying an additional 140,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $977,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

Further Reading

