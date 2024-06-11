U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY) Shares Down 0.2%

U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.31 and last traded at $29.39. Approximately 4,531 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 9,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.45.

U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.45. The stock has a market cap of $126.38 million, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned 0.17% of U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vident U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (PPTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally-selected and -weighted US-listed equities that derive income from the ownership or management of real estate. PPTY was launched on Mar 24, 2018 and is managed by Vident.

