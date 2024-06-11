Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Unilever alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UL

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Unilever stock opened at $55.60 on Thursday. Unilever has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.73 and its 200 day moving average is $49.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4556 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unilever

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Unilever by 111.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unilever

(Get Free Report

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.