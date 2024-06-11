United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $156.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.95.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $137.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.27. The firm has a market cap of $117.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $133.58 and a twelve month high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

