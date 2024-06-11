United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Stock Performance

UBFO opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. United Security Bancshares has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.62.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter.

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at United Security Bancshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other United Security Bancshares news, Director Jagroop Gill acquired 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,936.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,071,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,737. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 19,157 shares of company stock worth $138,493. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 58,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,193,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 44,182 shares in the last quarter. 30.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Security Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.