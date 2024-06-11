UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Reaches $5.90

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $5.46 billion and $2.70 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.90 or 0.00008872 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.40 or 0.00114910 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,234,244 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 926,238,270.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 5.8614559 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $2,025,481.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.