Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Gap Down to $6.06

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.06, but opened at $5.66. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 1,141,494 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.90.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -566.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. Uranium Energy had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. Equities analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Uranium Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 897.7% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uranium Energy

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.