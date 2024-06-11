Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Trading Up 0.7%

Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 120.40 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 120.40 ($1.53). 485,888 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 970,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.60 ($1.52).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 116.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £458.99 million, a P/E ratio of -860.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.83.

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

