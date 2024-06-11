Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Cut to $161.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $201.00 to $161.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vail Resorts from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America cut Vail Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $221.50.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Vail Resorts stock opened at $180.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.86. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $165.14 and a 12 month high of $254.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $176.20 per share, with a total value of $101,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,330.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 575 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $176.20 per share, with a total value of $101,315.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,330.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total value of $222,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,269.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,704,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2,451.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 417,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,931,000 after purchasing an additional 400,941 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $37,684,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $35,645,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at $32,280,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vail Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.