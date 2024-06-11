Valley National Bancorp (VLYPP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on July 1st

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
Valley National Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $22.36. 1,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,809. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.07. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $23.30.
Valley National Bancorp Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Valley National Bancorp
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Dividend King ABM Industries is on Track for New Highs
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- FuelCell Energy Ignites Short-Covering Rally, Don’t Buy Into It
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Can Robinhood Stock Double Again in 2024? Here’s Why It Might
Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.