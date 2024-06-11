Valley National Bancorp (VLYPP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on July 1st

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $22.36. 1,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,809. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.07. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $23.30.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.