Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,162,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,822 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $98,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 65,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 234,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 71,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,229,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,018,000 after purchasing an additional 112,353 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

ESGV stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.13. 66,673 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.81.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.