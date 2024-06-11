Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Increased by RPTC Inc.

RPTC Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 739,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 7.6% of RPTC Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. RPTC Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $35,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,026,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,747,521. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $131.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

