Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Sets New 1-Year High at $555.05

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $555.05 and last traded at $555.05, with a volume of 98500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $551.75.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $520.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.58. The firm has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VGT. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

