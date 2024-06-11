Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $246.18

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $246.18 and last traded at $245.98, with a volume of 109799 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $245.64.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.74 and a 200 day moving average of $229.24.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.