Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Decreased by Vivaldi Capital Management LP

Vivaldi Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,338,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,972,000 after purchasing an additional 60,455 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 66,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $513,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 28,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.43. The company had a trading volume of 471,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,668. The company has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.01. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.