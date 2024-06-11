Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Position Reduced by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 82.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,431 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 261.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,958,000 after purchasing an additional 293,207 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,500,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,493,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,667,000 after acquiring an additional 98,144 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,739,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VOT opened at $228.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $179.43 and a 1-year high of $236.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.96 and a 200-day moving average of $223.58.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

