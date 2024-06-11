Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 85.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,061 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 12,927 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,559,000 after acquiring an additional 71,981 shares during the last quarter.

BSV traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,223,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,007. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

