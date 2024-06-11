Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Wit LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Wit LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.2% of Wit LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wit LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $217.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,294. The company has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $229.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.08.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

