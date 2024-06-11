Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $323.11

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $323.11 and last traded at $322.84, with a volume of 57368 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $322.32.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,150,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 59,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,982,000 after purchasing an additional 33,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 78,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,028,000 after purchasing an additional 37,675 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

