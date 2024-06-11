Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Cut by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $23,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.87. 1,372,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,113,963. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $264.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.79.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

