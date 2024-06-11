Velas (VLX) Price Down 13% This Week

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 11th. Over the last week, Velas has traded 13% lower against the dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $30.98 million and $898,268.40 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00046236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009069 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00014927 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00011235 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,599,419,445 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.