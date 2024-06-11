Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, June 13th

Shares of Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Free Report) are going to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, June 13th. The 1-35 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, June 13th.

Velo3D Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLD traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,349,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,261,237. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37. Velo3D has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.09.

Get Velo3D alerts:

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.79 million for the quarter. Velo3D had a negative return on equity of 160.98% and a negative net margin of 208.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Velo3D

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Velo3D by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,965,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 173,075 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Velo3D during the fourth quarter worth about $1,661,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Velo3D during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Velo3D by 12.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.