VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

VEON stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in VEON by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 20,456 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in VEON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its position in VEON by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 25,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its position in VEON by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,533,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,819,000 after buying an additional 591,060 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in VEON by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after buying an additional 44,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

