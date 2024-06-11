Verasity (VRA) Price Hits $0.0038 on Exchanges

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Verasity has a market capitalization of $37.51 million and approximately $13.28 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verasity has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Verasity

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,001,381,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,001,381,139 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

