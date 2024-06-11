Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Plans $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.05. 34,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,156. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.98.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

