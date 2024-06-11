Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,005 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $4,101,040,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 11.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,941,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,649,838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703,425 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $11,600,970,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 120,234,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,852,868,000 after buying an additional 4,348,188 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 198.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,882,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $547,215,000 after buying an additional 2,583,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG opened at $177.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.83 and a 1 year high of $179.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,458 shares of company stock worth $25,538,973 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

