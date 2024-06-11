Visionary Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EMR opened at $108.73 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $116.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.21 and a 200-day moving average of $103.91. The firm has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

