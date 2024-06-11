Visionary Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4,254.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 979,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,564,000 after acquiring an additional 957,190 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,939,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,448,000. Aristotle Pacific Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 714.2% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Pacific Capital LLC now owns 509,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,308,000 after buying an additional 447,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 4,796,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,613,000 after buying an additional 416,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

JNK stock opened at $93.99 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.79 and a 12-month high of $95.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.91 and its 200 day moving average is $94.18.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.