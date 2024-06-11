Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $2.15 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank OZK acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,861,000 after buying an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.29. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

