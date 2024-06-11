Visionary Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 381.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,753 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,640,000 after purchasing an additional 35,520 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

VPU stock opened at $151.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.82 and its 200 day moving average is $140.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $118.81 and a 1-year high of $158.07.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.