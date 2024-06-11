Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases New Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 80,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average of $22.60.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0594 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

