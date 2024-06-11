Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 21,627 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,627 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,539,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,901,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,723,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,786,000 after purchasing an additional 263,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

MDYV opened at $73.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $76.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.51.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

