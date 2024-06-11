Vista Investment Management Acquires 580 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,199,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 239.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,027,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,912,000 after buying an additional 1,430,637 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,113,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $81,865,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 336.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,220,000 after acquiring an additional 874,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.27. The company had a trading volume of 223,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,683. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.98. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $131.65.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

