Vista Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 42,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 74.8% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,516,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,744,000 after buying an additional 129,871 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,095,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,712,421. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.79 and its 200-day moving average is $48.55. The company has a market cap of $130.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

