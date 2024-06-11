Vista Investment Management Has $359,000 Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Vista Investment Management reduced its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 35,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of KWEB traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,269,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,457,854. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $32.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.30.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

