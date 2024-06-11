Vista Investment Management Has $825,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Vista Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,111,000. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,199,000. Finally, Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TXN traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $195.73. The stock had a trading volume of 829,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,610,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $206.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

