Vista Investment Management Increases Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 49.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 161,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,502,000 after buying an additional 53,350 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 173.2% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 335.1% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,998 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.03. 77,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,762. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.13 and its 200 day moving average is $123.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $107.63 and a 1 year high of $137.92.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

