Vista Investment Management Purchases 421 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Vista Investment Management raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 418,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,698,000 after buying an additional 144,174 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at $581,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TE Connectivity stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.42. The stock had a trading volume of 249,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.95 and its 200 day moving average is $141.49. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $152.79.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $837,196.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.89.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

