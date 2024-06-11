Vista Investment Management Purchases 69 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Vista Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 2.9% of Vista Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 21,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 38,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,844,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 35,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $554.91. 135,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $520.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.58. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $397.76 and a 52-week high of $555.64.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

