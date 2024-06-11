Vista Investment Management Purchases New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD)

Vista Investment Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Vista Investment Management owned about 0.25% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,446,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA RSPD traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $47.95. 5,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,932. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.95 and a 200 day moving average of $47.64. The company has a market capitalization of $411.89 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.37. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $51.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.