Vista Investment Management Sells 11,263 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Vista Investment Management lessened its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,263 shares during the period. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Vista Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter.

FPEI traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.27. 121,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,493. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.44 and a 12-month high of $18.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.99.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

